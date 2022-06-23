Fourth of July 2022 events in Sarasota, Longboat Key and Lakewood Ranch

Fireworks

Sunday, July 3

Sarasota's Abriana Navarro, 4, plays with a sparkler just minutes before the 2021 fireworks show began. (File photo)

Fireworks on the Lake

Take part in this fireworks show with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park. The fireworks will begin over the lake when the sun goes down, around 9 p.m. Details to come. For more information, call 358-7275.

Monday, July 4

Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular

The fireworks display will kick off around 9 p.m. with seating around Sarasota's Island Park, the bayfront and downtown. Free. For more information, visit SuncoastSummerfest.org.

Venice Fireworks

There are few better ideas than traveling down Tamiami Trail to catch the impressive fireworks show launch from the south jetty at Venice Beach around 9 p.m. The free, 30-minute show can be checked out at several area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis. The south jetty and Jetty Jack’s Refreshment Deck will be closed to the public. For more information, visit VeniceGov.com.

Palmetto Fourth of July Festival

The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency’s annual Fourth of July festival will again be a lively affair, with craft beer and food vendors at Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Live music and kids activities start at 5 p.m., and fireworks will begin at dusk. Event is free. For more information, call 723-4988.

Siesta Key Community Fireworks

The Siesta Key Community Fireworks show, now in its 31st year, has families and friends flocking to Siesta Key’s white-sand beaches for an evening of fun. The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce hosts the community event on Siesta Key Beach. Fireworks are free, but the event has sponsorships available that provide free parking, free beverages and snacks, as well as preferred seating at the hospitality area for the best view. Viewing area opens at 6 p.m., and fireworks start at dusk. For more information, call 349-3800.

Events

Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3

Celebrate Sarasota

Several groups join in on the patriotic fun at downtown Sarasota's 2021 Fourth of July celebration (File photo)

The Sarasota Downtown Enrichment Association hosts a weekend of live music, food and a full bar from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday at JD Hamel Park. At 8 p.m. Sunday, a parade will begin, running along Main Street from Orange Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard. Fireworks will follow. Free. For more information, visit DestinationDowntownSarasota.com.

Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, July 3

Grand Prix Festival

The Powerboat and AquaX Pro Series jet ski and powerboat racing return for the weekend off Lido Beach. Competitions include US National Series, Pro, Am and Am Junior. Viewing is free. For more information, visit P1AquaX.com.

Food Truck Festival

From 2-9 p.m. each day in the parking lot of The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Drive, Sarasota, celebrate Independence Day at the Suncoast’s largest food truck festival. More than 30 food trucks will be on site, along with a kids zone. Admission and parking are free. Sunday night will end in fireworks. For more information, visit MallAtUTC.com.

Sunday, July 3

Bradenton Marauders Independence Day Celebration

Start the Independence Day weekend right by watching the Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders go toe-to-toe with the Tarpons in a classic baseball competition. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the game starting at 6:30 p.m. at McKechnie Field at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. The first 1,500 fans will receive a specialty Independence Day T-shirt, and fireworks will follow the game. Tickets are $10-$14. For more information, visit MILB.com/bradenton.

Fireworks 4-Miler

The Fireworks 4-Miler race begins at 7 p.m., after the kids’ dash begins at 6:30 p.m. New divisions this year are Swift Stroller and Furry Friend. Race day registration and packet pick-up open at 5 p.m. The race will provide a race shirt, a medal and glow gear for all participants, and the top 100 male and female finishers will receive a commemorative prize. Stay for a race after party with food and drinks. Fireworks explode over the lake beginning at 9 p.m. Race registration is $30-$40. For the virtual race option, registration is $40, and time submissions will be open July 1-3. For more information, visit RaceRoster.com.





Monday, July 4

Longboat Key’s Freedom Fest and Hot Diggity Dog Parade

Nancy and Tony Roberts' dog Biscuit was decked out in Fourth of July attire at the 2021 Freedom Fest. (File photo)

Longboat Key’s annual 15-minute parade along Bay Isles Road begins at 9 a.m. at Bicentennial Park. Attendees of all ages will throw on their most vibrant red, white and blue attire for a day of games, patriotism and celebration. Free. For more information, call 383-2466.

Anna Maria Island Privateers Fourth of July Parade

The Anna Maria Island Privateers will again bring swashbuckling fun to the Fourth of July with its annual public parade. The event is open to all interested parties, including local businesses, families and other salty sea dogs who are looking to live the pirate life. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, and ends at City Pier Park, 103 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria. Free. For more information, visit AMIPrivateers.org.

‘American Fanfare’

Choral Artists of Sarasota is joined again by Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble for its annual Fourth of July concert celebration. Choral Artists will perform several pieces including the national anthem by Francis Scott Key, “A Song of Liberty” by Amy Marcy Beach and “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble will perform four pieces — including “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite” by Karl L. King and “Fugue on Yankee Doodle” by John Philip Sousa — before the two ensembles join for “Armed Forces Salute,” “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.” The concert will be performed at 4:30 p.m. July 4 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave. Tickets are $5-$50. For more information, visit ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.

All-American Cookout

If you prefer a more natural venue for your July Fourth merriment, check out the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ All-American Cookout. The event, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., will have an all-American food for purchase and a number of activities and games before the fireworks. General admission is members $25, nonmembers $35, children 4-12 $10, and children 3 and under free; parking is off-site lots. All-inclusive tickets, which are $200 for adults and $50 for children 4-12, include on-site parking, a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the event center and a prime fireworks viewing location. For more information, visit Selby.org.

Tuesday, July 5

Liberty Litter Cleanup

If you’re wanting some civic engagement to follow your Fourth of July festivities, try the Keep Sarasota County Beautiful’s annual cleanup event. Liberty Litter Cleanup has hundreds of volunteers picking up trash and refuse at Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, North Jetty Park, Ted Sperling Park and a number of other locations. The cleanup starts at 7 a.m. sharp and usually wraps by 8:30 or 9 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, call 861-5000, or visit SCGov.net for the online sign-up form.

Suncoast Summer Fest

Friday, June 24

Bob Rizi Memorial Golf Classic

Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m.; shotgun start 9 a.m. at The Meadows Country Club, 3101 Longmeadow, Sarasota

$800 per foursome, which includes a continental breakfast, a tee sign and lunch

For more information and to register, visit SuncoastSummerFest.org.

Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26

Boat Fun Run

A welcome reception is Saturday at Evie’s at Spanish Point. The fun run is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; check-in starts at 10 a.m. at Marina Jack. A Post-Run Awards Dinner is 6-9 p.m. Sunday at The Embassy Suite's Ballroom.

$350 for VIP Captain’s Package

For more information and to register, visit SuncoastSummerFest.org.

Wednesday, June 29

“Friendliest Catch” Fishing Tournament

By invitation only

For more information, visit SuncoastSummerFest.org.

Saturday, July 9

Waves & Wheels Party

6-10 p.m. Sarasota Fairgrounds & Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota

$100

For more information and to register, visit SuncoastSummerFest.org.

Thursday, July 14

Charity Poker Tournament

6 p.m. at One-Eyed Jacks Poker Room, 4404 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

$115 for entrance

For more information and to register, visit SuncoastSummerFest.org.