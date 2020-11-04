The Fort Hammer Bridge will be closed Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. due to the fourth annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

The run is a family oriented event that features a 5K run and a 5K walk over the Fort Hamer Bridge along with a virtual run this year. Those who would like to sign up for the event can do so at www.FortHamerBridgeRun.com.

The run and walk will go off in predetermined time blocks from 6 a.m. through 9 a.m. to ensure social distancing.

The 5K course will cross the 4,544-foot Fort Hamer Bridge into the Waterlefe subdivision and then will circle back over the bridge. Both races finish at Fort Hamer County Park. All finishers receive a commemorative medal.

No race day registration or packet pick-up will be available so plan ahead.

The race costs $40 to enter.

Those participating are asked to park at Parrish Community High School with bus transportation available to the starting line. Participants are asked to arrive in the parking lot 45 minutes or more prior to the assigned start time. There is no parking at the start/finish line.

Fort Hamer Road will be closed south of Mulholland Road.

The event benefits The Parrish Foundation, Manatee County Youth Rowing and tbe Parrish Community High School Athletic Boosters.