Former Braden River running back transfers to Oregon State

Deshaun Fenwick is headed west.

The former Braden River running back is transferring from South Carolina to Oregon State. Fenwick had 54 carries for 297 yards and a touchdown last season. He also had 14 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

South Carolina fired Coach Will Muschamp in November after a 2-8 season, replacing him with former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Shane Beamer.

Fenwick will be have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Oregon State, as he redshirted at South Carolina in 2018. Fenwick will have a chance to secure a starting spot with the Beavers: Oregon State's leading rusher in 2020, Jermar Johnson, is headed to the NFL Draft, and no one else on the roster had more than 30 carries.