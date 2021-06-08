Ford's Garage opens in Sarasota's University Town Center

Ford's Garage officially opened its first location in the Sarasota-Bradenton area Tuesday.

The restaurant known for burgers, craft beer and automobile memorabilia opened its doors at 11 a.m. for the grand opening in Sarasota's University Town Center. A soft opening was held for dinner the night before.

Ford's Garage Director of Operation Yunus Rassoull, who oversees restaurants from Fort Myers to Tampa, said at the end of the lunch rush that he was pleased with the opening. Rassoull said the restaurant had been full since shortly after it opened, just as it was the night before.

"Sarasota has been waiting for Ford's Garage to open," Rassoull said. "For energy and vibes, great food and great drinks, this is going to be the best place to try. It's really about the experience of being in a Ford's Garage."