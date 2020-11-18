Food drive charges forward in east Bradenton

Lt. Gregory Bueno and Publix manager Ray Gonzalez. Photo courtesy of Lt. Gregory Bueno.

Food drive charges forward

The Florida Highway Patrol’s annual Stuff the Charger Food Drive is underway, and local residents can drop off nonperishable food items at any Florida Highway Patrol office, such as the one at 5023 53rd Ave. E., in Bradenton.

The food drive will continue through Nov. 30. Lt. Gregory Bueno, pictured with Publix Manager Ray Gonzalez, said the goal is to collect at least one ton of food. All food collected in the region will be donated to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

Time to flip the holiday switch

Workers including Charles Richeson were putting the finishing

Charles Richeson. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

touches on holiday lights at the Mall at UTC in preparation for the fourth annual Santa’s Grand Arrival Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 21. The event includes a parade, live music and the arrival of Santa.

Richeson said preparing the decorations helps get him in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s always fun,” he said.