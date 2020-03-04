Flood map open house is March 5

Residents can view new FEMA maps, ask questions and make comments at event set for Suncoast Technical College.
Residents can get their first look at proposed flood zone maps published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and comment on them at a public open house this week.
Officials are planning an open house from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Suncoast Technical College, 4748 S. Beneva Road in Sarasota.
The new maps were issued Dec. 31, 2019, updating flood zones throughout the area. At the open house, residents can come, look up their addresses and learn if any changes have been made to their status.
A 90-day appeal and comment period follows the series of open houses.