Blake Fleetwood, an owner at the former Colony Tennis & Beach Resort, this week filed an appeal of Longboat Key's approval of a plan to redevelop the once-iconic spot into a St. Regis Hotel and Residences.

The appeal, in the form of a lawsuit filed Monday in circuit court, claims Chuck Whittall and Unicorp National Developments Inc. did not have standing as “the landowner” to seek the town's approval to redevelop the 17.6 acre site at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

“[T]he Town properly requires that ‘the landowner’ of the subject property, in its entirety, file and sign the application, directly or through the landowner’s agent,” the suit says. “That was not done in this instance.”

Fleetwood’s attorney, Daniel Lobeck, testified to this same argument before the Town Commission at its quasi-judicial hearings in March when the project was approved. Lobeck contended that because Unicorp did not own all the land at the Colony, nor did it have approval of his client, that the developer did not have authority to seek a land use change.

Town Attorney Maggie Mooney-Portale, at the time of the hearing, assured Commissioners of her confidence that Unicorp had standing to apply for redevelopment of the property.

Unicorp, through a web of managing companies, owns 31 of the 237 Colony units, according to the suit. The Orlando-based firm also obtained an affidavit appointing Unicorp attorney Brenda Patten “to act on [the Colony Condominium Association’s] behalf as a representative of owners,” according to the suit.

That November decision to appoint Unicorp as a representative of the association was approved by a vote of 8-1. Fleetwood, who voted against authorizing Patten as an agent of the board, owns two units, according to the suit.

The appeal, filed April 16 with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, also contends that Unicorp did not identify “each and every person having an ownership in the subject property.”

Fleetwood claims in the suit that Breakpointe LLC — managed by Andy Adams, who owns more than 70 units — was not “fully” identified in affidavits filed by Unicorp attorney and Patten.

Breakpointe was not included in a list of outparcel owners submitted to the town. That omission — “whether inadvertently or to hide the fact that Respondent Unicorp could not argue that it had all of the ownership interest in the subject property” — was later corrected by Patten, according to the suit.

The suit also claims that Fleetwood was denied due process when the town gave Unicorp authority to demolish all buildings at the site, even those it does not own, upon the issuance of a demolition order by the town before an appeal may be filed.

“In sum, this is a classic case of putting the cart before the horse,” the suit says. “To comply with the Town Zoning Code, Respondent Unicorp should wait until it has full ownership of the subject property through termination of the Condominium and a partition sale of the Out Parcels.”

Fleetwood has asked the court to “quash and reverse” the Key’s approval of the St. Regis project.

This is at least the second pending court case involving the Colony: Unicorp is seeking court ordered termination of the Condominium Association in effort to obtain control of all the units on the property.

Unicorp has paid the court to serve Fleetwood with a notice to appear, one of 20 defendants whose summons to court has been filed.

The suit to terminate the condominium association names more than 200 individuals and companies.