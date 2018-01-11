Flag football national championships come to Lakewood Ranch

This weekend, Premier Sports Campus will be home to the finest football action in the country — or at least pad-less football.

The United States Flag and Touch Football League is bringing its National Championships to Lakewood Ranch Jan. 12-14. It is the largest flag football tournament in the world, according to the organization's website, with 450 teams from the U.S., Canada, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Mexico and Puerto Rico participating.

The tournament will feature 15 different types of game styles within four main categories: Flag Football, Touch Football, Screen Flag Football and ineligible Lineman Flag Football. Games are free to attend, and begin at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 12.

The USFTL is a non-profit, 501-(c)(3) membership based organization that was founded in 1988, in Cleveland, Ohio, by executive director Michael Cihon, per its website.