Five Benderson Park dragon boat paddlers named to US National Team

The World Dragon Boat Racing Championships have been canceled for 2021, but the team honors remain.
Despite the 2021 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships having been canceled, the United States Dragon Boat Federation has decided to name its official team roster anyway — and five local rowers have made the cut.
Mandy Kendall Boyers was named to the women's senior B (age 50 and older) standard team; Doreen Clyne and Angela Long were named to the women's senior B short team; Beth Turconi is a women's senior B team alternate; Don Bickel is on the men's senior A small boat team.
All five paddlers are members of the Nathan Benderson Park Dragons, a local dragon boat program. Long is also the Dragons' coach.
“I definitely think it has put us on the map," Long said in a release. "(We're) being recognized as a serious competitive program, with quality paddlers and resources.”
Though the world championships are canceled, the U.S. Dragon Boat Federation's Club Crew National Championships are still scheduled to be held Oct. 1-3 at Benderson Park. The Dragons will be in action at that event.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.