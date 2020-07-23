First chapter ends on library in Lakewood Ranch

Plans for a new Manatee County library in Lakewood Ranch have reached their 30% design, and officials now seek input as to whether the plans meet the community’s needs.

The 50,000-square-foot library — of which only the bottom level initially will be used for library needs — will feature an iconic treehouse staircase at its entrance, a rooftop terrace, a self-serve cafe, a volunteer-run bookstore, designated spaces for meetings and events, quiet reading rooms for adults, and dedicated areas for children, youth and teenagers, including an area for a children’s performance space and secured outdoor play area.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS The future Lakewood Ranch library is at 30% design. A video about the design and a survey of whether it will meet the community’s needs can be found on Manatee County’s library services page, www.MyManatee.org.

The library will be located on about 2 acres north of Premier Sports campus, south of Rangeland Parkway.

Thirty-percent design means contractor Willis Smith Construction has identified an exact building location and orientation, calculated stormwater retention, considered pedestrian and vehicular access and illustrated the general character of the building from its mechanical systems to overall look and feel.

Many of the design features are centered around results from a May public survey that showed the public wanted spaces for educational classes and workshops, community events (such as TED Talks and author events), lecture series, and arts and cultural events.

More than two-thirds of respondents also said they stayed at the library for more than 30 minutes, so the design is meant to accommodate longer visits through natural light, comfortable seating areas, and indoor and outdoor reading and learning spaces, according to a video released by Manatee County.

Sue Anne Miller, president of Friends of the East Manatee Library at LWR, the fundraising group for the future library, said she was excited to see library plans revealed. She has questions, such as if there will be a drive-up book return and what technologies will be included, and hopes the book store location might be able to be “switched” with the self-serve cafe, so the bookstore space has windows.

Overall, however, Miller said she is excited to see progress on the library being made.

“We are thrilled with the design and excited to see a real building materializing,” she said.

When the library is finished in 2021, it will become the Manatee County Public Library System’s seventh branch.