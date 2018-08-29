Filming begins on Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe PBS documentary

The WEDU PBS production about WBTT and its founder, Nate Jacobs, will air December 2019.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is making itself known well past the western shores of Florida.
The theater company founded by Nate Jacobs in December 1999 began filming a yet-to-be-titled documentaryAug. 26 for WEDU PBS. The piece is set to air in December 2019 with a corresponding behind-the-scenes WEDU Arts Plus segment to be released in fall 2019.
WEDU says in a release that it hopes to highlight the company’s focus on impact, inclusion and diversity in the greater Suncoast region.
Jacobs started the troupe to present and explore the African-American experience, the release says, and the documentary will focus on how his career as an actor and playwright influenced his dream. WEDU will focus on several aspects of his past, such as his time at the Westcoast Center for Human Development and his deeply influential relationship with school founder Henry Porter, and then bring the focus back to the company and the most noteworthy performers who got their start there.
The documentary also will give insight to Jacobs’ vision for the future of WBTT and the impact he hopes to have on the greater Sarasota community.
WEDU is West Central Florida’s PBS station, which reaches 16 counties through on-air programming and online experiences.