Florida Highway Patrol to hold DUI Wolfpack Operation Thanksgiving weekend

The Florida Highway Patrol will hold a DUI Wolfpack Operation beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 24 through 5 a.m. Nov. 25. The detail will take place in Sarasota and Manatee counties, as well as Desoto, Hardee and Highlands.

Officers will focus on Interstate 75 and other major roadways in the five-county area.

FHP organizes the details to remove impaired drivers from the roadways and enhance the safety of the motoring public, officials said in a press release. Wolfpak Operation troopers will be mobile as they monitor traffic to maximize their visibility and effectiveness in removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher blood alcohol content (BAC) to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.

Motorists can reach FHP at *347 on any cell phone to report an impaired driver or request roadside assistance.