FDOT to temporarily close I-75 on-ramp at S.R. 70 in Bradenton

The Florida Department of Transportation tonight will begin an eight-month closure of the westbound on-ramp at State Road 70 to southbound Interstate 75.

The ramp will be closed for about eight months, weather permitting, for reconstruction.

According to an FDOT news release, westbound State Road 70 motorists will proceed underneath the I-75 bridge and make a left-turn at the traffic signal to access the I-75 southbound on-ramp.

Additionally, starting at 11 p.m. Jan. 3 through 5 a.m. Jan. 6, eastbound S.R. 70 traffic will be diverted to the other side of S.R. 70 through the interchange while crews work on the interstate bridges. Motorists will still be able to access interstate on-ramps. Interstate off-ramps will be restricted to one lane during this timeframe.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, follow signs and expect congestion.