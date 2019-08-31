Fatality reported in Longboat Key crash

A fatality was reported in a traffic crash on Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key Friday night.

Police and fire rescue units were called to the 1400 block of GMD around 8:45 p.m. The two-lane road was shut down for an investigation shortly after and remained closed in both directions for hours. The town signaled the road had reopened by about 1:30 a.m

Sarasota Police are handling the death investigation for Longboat Police. Lt. Robert Armstrong of Sarasota PD wrote in an email that the two vehicles involved were a white SUV and a tractor trailer hauling automobiles. There were two people hurt. One victim died and the other was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The Sarasota PD traffic unit investigation is ongoing.

"Traffic fatality investigations can take from 30 to 90 days to complete," Armstrong wrote. "During that time, all of the evidence is examined, which will aid in the determination of a faulty party (if any)."

This is the second highway fatality of the year in Longboat Key. In April, a 67-year-old bicyclist was killed when he crashed into the rear of a parked truck alongside Gulf of Mexico Drive. Sarasota Police, who also investigated that fatality, ruled both the cyclist and the truck's driver shared the blame.

This is a developing story.