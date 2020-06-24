Florida Highway Patrol reroutes traffic for fatal I-75 crash in Manatee County.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash on southbound Interstate 75 at University Parkway in Manatee County.
All southbound lanes are closed, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno.
Southbound I-75 traffic is being rerouted off the interstate at University Parkway.
No other information is available at this time. Florida Highway Patrol's live incident site can be reached here for updates.