East County Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020 3 hours ago

Fatal crash blocks I-75 in Sarasota, Manatee counties

Florida Highway Patrol reroutes traffic for fatal I-75 crash in Manatee County.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash on southbound Interstate 75 at University Parkway in Manatee County. 

All southbound lanes are closed, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno.  

Southbound I-75 traffic is being rerouted off the interstate at University Parkway. 

No other information is available at this time. Florida Highway Patrol's live incident site can be reached here for updates.

 

