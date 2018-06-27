Fashion Insider: Hats with "hat-itude"

Hats that have something to say are making a statement this summer.

With such an oversized style, it’s hard to miss these summer lids, which are perfect for keeping the sun off your face and telling it like it is.

The “Rosé all day” hat has you covered for a pool party with your girlfriends, and if you’re on the beach with your favorite book, “Do not disturb,” lets everyone know that you can’t be bothered. If you’re keeping it casual at your favorite brewery or a ball game, go for the simple baseball cap and represent SRQ.

Black Tie went searching for the best hats around town — with even better sayings — to help you with your summer hat game.

Terra Nova, $44

Influence Style, Lakewood Ranch, $35

Hats Abroad

We spotted these local fashionistas wearing their statement hats while on vacation abroad this summer. Donna Koffman and her daughter Sydney hung out in the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. Donna kept the sun off her face in Greece with her “You’re blocking my sun” hat. Heather Dunhill and Elisabeth Waters sported their SRQ hats in Vienna, Austria, while on vacation with Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed.

