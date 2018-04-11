SMR exec produces with successful farmers market in Lakewood Ranch

This wasn't just about throwing a party and hoping somebody would come.

It involved throwing a party in which someone else bought all the food and drink while putting your reputation on the line.

Fortunately for Monaca Onstad, she didn't have to wait long when The Market at Lakewood Ranch made its debut Dec. 6 at the Sarasota Polo Grounds in Lakewood Ranch.

Jay Heater

She built it, and people really did come.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch showed its faith in Onstad, its director of community relations, when it put its full backing behind The Market at Lakewood Ranch as another way to enhance lifestyles in the community.

While she has had several other ideas during her second year with SMR, this one seemed a bit questionable, if not scary.

Farmers' markets had been tried before around Lakewood Ranch without much success. Both Sarasota and Bradenton have their own farmers markets on a grander scale. And Onstad's idea was to hold the market at the Sarasota Polo Club, which isn't surrounded by a bunch of thriving businesses. That's a nice way of saying there isn't much out there, yet.

Plus, the market was going to be held on Wednesdays and start at 3 p.m., when moms had to pick up kids and when rush hour traffic was just starting to get a bit busy. It would end at 7 p.m.

Still, Onstad had been taking the pulse of the community, and she said this was something people wanted.

Onstad did have somewhat of a built-in crowd as she made The Market a pick-up point for the new Organic Veggie Box program, another brainchild of Onstad, in which Lakewood Ranch residents could sign up with Worden Farm of Punta Gorda to have fresh organic vegetables delivered once a week.

The goal was to have 50 people sign up for veggie boxes, and the program instead drew 150.

With an average of 25 vendors each week, Onstad figured The Market needed a crowd of about 700 to keep the vendors happy and profitable. Since Dec. 6, it has averaged more than 800 visitors a week.

"We've been to a lot of new markets in our 20-some years, but this has been as strong as any for a new market," said Gary Balch, who owns Maggie's Seafood with his wife, Maggie. "It has stayed consistent and it has met or exceeded my expectations."

Gary Balch came to Lakewood Ranch each week as he does when he is trying to establish a presence at a new market. He is so confident about the Lakewood Ranch market, he said he will employ a dedicated staff next season while he tends to other matters.

Those kind of comments make Onstad smile.

"Overall, it has been fantastic," Onstad said of the response to The Market. "We did have some ups and downs because the weather was windy at times, but the community responded."

The weekly markets end April 18 and on that Wednesday, the Bearded Brothers Band will be playing their brand of rock on the polo field. They will begin when the market opens at 3 p.m. and will continue until the close at 7 p.m. Those who would like to sit and enjoy the music should bring their own chairs.

Among lessons learned, Onstad said it helps to have some kind of programming each week in conjunction with the market. Those programs might involve music, fitness or even dogs' day at the market or Bingo.

SMR eventually will move The Market to its new hub at Waterside Place, which should be up and running in 2020. The Market at the Sarasota Polo Club has been a kind of training ground.

"I was worried, but we're thrilled with how this has turned out," said Onstad, who was named the Lifestyle Director of the Year Jan. 9 in Orlando by the National Association of Home Builders’ National Sales and Marketing Council. "I didn't know what to expect."

Onstad said The Market will return in the fall, possibly as early as November.