New business Rustic Flamingo What: DIY home decor studio Description: A studio where guests choose from an array of "experiences" to create one-of-a-kind home décor Where: 4306 State Road 64 East, Bradenton When: 3-hour time slots available by reservation depending on the "experience" selected More information: Go to RusticFlamingo.com or call 216-4000

Those who aren't sure if they have the artistic talent to create unique home decor need only visit Jacque Ruch and Denise Tarbell, the co-owners of East County's Rustic Flamingo.

“I don't care if you have zero artistic talent, we can help you,” Ruch said.

The two women, who were friends in Rockford, Ill., before moving to Bradenton 18 months apart, were having home decor-making classes at their homes before deciding to open a studio Dec. 8.

Rustic Flamingo's specialty signs and crafts are mostly made of wood as patrons create or follow designs to make their artwork with the help of Rustic Flamingo's staff.

Those who decide the want someone else to handle the artist part can shop Rustic Flamingo's premade items without attending a workshop.

Customers who make signs start with a bare piece of wood and pick from 13 stain colors and 70 paint colors. A stencil is then applied through a technique of the customer’s choosing, including options such as fading, sanding and glitter. Customers can even bring in hand-written messages to be used as the stencil.

Customers can reserve slots in a three-hour workshop or make reservations for private parties. They can bring in their own food, coffee, wine and more to include in their craft-making experience.

Those who visit Rustic Flamingo also learn about the owners' other main passion, helping those with disabilities. They felt they could start a business that could provide jobs for those with disabilities.

Rustic Flamingo co-owner Jacue Ruch said her employees, all of whom have disabilities, can do anything asked of them at work.

In Illinois, Ruch had worked as a therapist for people with special needs, as a program developer at schools for those with autism and special needs, and as a principal. Ruch's son, Brennan Ruch, has autism and she also is raising two nephews who have intellectual disabilities.

Tarbell, meanwhile, had worked as an employment specialist for those with special needs, as the director of an adult facility for those with special needs and as an educator who has worked with students who have autism. Both have more than 30 years of experience each working with those with disabilities. They said one of the hardest things for those with disabilities is getting a job.

Therefore the two women only hire those with disabilities — or, as they like to phrase it, “uniquely-abled” employees — to work in their studio. They say people with disabilities still have plenty of abilities.

Those visiting Rustic Flamingo might find employees who have autism, significant hearing loss or a physical challenge such as the inability to use one of their hands. But the owners said those disabilities don't prevent them from doing anything needed. Those employees do everything Ruch and Tarbell do, from using power tools to helping customers create their art projects.

"They have great ability," Ruch said. "We were pleasantly surprised at how well they do in this environment. And our customers here are so happy to be coming to a place where they know it's supporting jobs for people (with disabilities)," Ruch said.

Rustic Flamingo co-owner Denise Tarbell said it's important for her employees, all of whom have disabilities, to learn the ins and outs of customer service.

Ruch and Denise Tarbell have been frustrated at times finding jobs for those with disabilities.

“It was difficult trying to find places that would be willing to give somebody with a disability a chance,” Ruch said. “A lot of times, it was very limited, what they could do. They would get to do cleaning, food service, maybe not necessarily something that they liked. But that was almost always what the opportunities were. And not everybody wants to do that.”

“Just the customer service part alone is really hard, and if they can learn that here, they can go anywhere after that,” Tarbell said. “And this is a fun job. Everybody coming in here as a customer is having fun, in a good mood, or making something fun.”