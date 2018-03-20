Voters head to the polls on school tax referendum

Voters are trickling into precincts across Sarasota County today to cast their ballot on the school tax referendum.

The decision to continue a supplemental 1-mill property tax to give funding to schools comes up once every four years in Sarasota. Since 2002, voters have approved the extra tax in order to fund things such as 30 extra minutes of class time each school day, art and music teacher positions and additional school staff.

“I was a teacher for 40 years, 25 of them here in Florida. I know the importance of it,” said Patricia Ward after voting in favor of the tax.

As of noon Tuesday, 8,500 people had voted on election day. That total, combined with early voting and vote-by-mail returns, put voter turnout at 16% so far.

Voter turnout for the school tax referendum has historically been low. In 2014, the turnout was only 17% — the lowest since the tax was first introduced.

“I just believe in (voting),” Ward said. “It’s so important and I know so few turn out.”

If passed, the referendum will grant $56 million in annual funding for Sarasota County Schools. It’s funding that largely pays for personnel at schools — teachers, guidance counselors, reading coaches and assistant principals all owe their jobs to that money.

“We’ve been seeing really good results, and the state doesn’t really give us enough money, so it’s a good thing to support the schools,” said Crystal Christner, who also voted in favor of the tax.

What did the referendum find in the 2017-2018 school year? $11,302,283 — Continue funding all the art and music teachers. $11,270,662 — Continue funding the thirty-minute longer duty day. This amount covers the total 7.1% paid to teachers and aides. $8,226,775 — Continue funding the Charter schools to provide financial support due to the inadequate State funding. $5,099,486 — Continue the funding of Guidance Counselor / Behavior Specialist/and additional Home School Liaison positions due to inadequate state funding. $4,440,276 — Continue funding the Visual Performing Arts coordinator, the Booker High and North Port High performing arts technicians, Gifted cluster foreign language teachers, Young Marines program at Venice Middle school, ESE Compliance Liaisons, Riverview Planetarium, Teen Parent Social Worker, Sarasota Care Free Learner, elementary computer teachers, and elementary dance teachers at specific schools are funded with referendum dollars. $3,116,729 — Continue funding a portion of the school office staff support and both instructional and non-instructional extra duty days. $2,385,300 — Continue funding the Technology Support Professionals that are servicing school networks. The amount was increased to fund 100% of their positions, rather than a percentage from the capital transfer. $1,945,864 — Continue the elementary Assistant Principal positions for all schools below 800 students. $1,624,490 — Continue funding the elementary science teachers. $1,773,687 — Continue the liaison or extra duty day support that is being provided to schools with significant number of students who do not speak English as their native language. $1,554,136 — Continue funding the media personnel that are in the schools. All schools are now staffed with media aides, rather than the middle and high schools were staffed with media specialist positions. $1,156,284 — Continue funding the school security aides that are in middle and high schools. $889,938 — Continue the high school testing and scheduling coordinator. Continue funding the middle school testing scheduling intervention teacher. $427,527 — Continue funding the program that provides for an alternative to school suspension. This amount is supplemental to the FEFP earned by the program. $423,780 — Extend Reading Recovery Teachers by adding 6 teachers at non-Title I elementary schools. $422,181 — Fund Middle School Career Advisors

According to Sarasota County Schools, students who started in the district since the tax was first approved in 2002 will have received an additional full year of schooling by the time they graduate high school.

The referendum typically is passed by a wide margin. In 2014, it passed with 77% of the vote.

Although Tony Neubroch, a former census worker, voted in favor of the tax, he believes there’s a lack of equity in the amount of public funds made available to students based on where they live.

“I find it important that I do vote, but I think the system needs looking at so that nationally we have an equal and fair distribution of taxes to support our system of education,” he said.

Jackie Smith, a mother with a 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, voted in favor of the tax.

“It’s money going toward kids in school and education and supplies,” she said. “It’s important for kids’ education, for them to do well, to do better and learn in different ways.”

Hanna Warne, whose mother is an art teacher, came to vote because she expected the turnout to be low.

“If you have a child or sibling in school in Sarasota County, (voting) might benefit them,” she said.

The polls are open in Sarasota County until 7 p.m. Severe weather is expected to begin around 2 p.m., with a tornado watch already in effect, also until 7 p.m.

Rachel Denton, a spokesperson for the Supervisor of Elections office, said staff is monitoring the weather.

“We hope it doesn’t have an effect on people coming out to the polls,” Denton said.