Extra credit goes to two teachers in East County

At one time, Braden River High School’s Frank Post wondered what kind of impact he could have as a teacher working with students who had fallen behind their academic schedule.

Wouldn’t it be more fun to work with gifted students rather than being a “credit recovery” teacher?

Apparently not.

Post has been announced as a finalist for the Odysseyware Educator Impact Award for Florida.

“What shocked me was the success rate that these kids have,” Post said of his students. “The amount of students who come through this classroom in jeopardy of not passing (the grade) and then who are able to turn around their whole semester is special.”

Joining Post as a finalist for the award is Carlos E. Haile credit recovery teacher Janice Wagner. Both East County teachers were nominated by their school’s administration.

“Every kid learns differently, and I’ve learned to let them just work the way they want to work,” Post said. “We provide them with the tools they need.”

Odysseyware is a computer program used by the School District of Manatee County to help middle school and high school students recover the credit from classes they failed. Odysseyware allows students to work online during a class with regular tests and quizzes. Eventually, they are retested to see if they have done enough to earn their credit.

Wagner said she enjoys seeing the students accomplish their goals.

“The kids and I have a connection,” Wagner said.

Wagner said she likes Odysseyware because it gives her students as many opportunities as they need to succeed.

“It takes different students a certain amount of tries to do something,” Wagner said. “With Odysseyware, I can restart the quiz for the students so that they can keep trying, and they learn to correct their mistakes.”

The winners for the first Odysseyware Educator Impact Award in Manatee County will be announced June 26.

Post said that he doesn’t expect to win, but is honored to be nominated.

Wagner figures she might have a chance.

“The kids said that they’ve been campaigning for me,” she said. “The last time I checked I was in second place. I think it’ll be just as exciting for them as it will be for me if I win.”