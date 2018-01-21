Esplanade home tops sales at $966,300

A home in Esplanade topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. SD ESP LLC sold the home at 4906 Benito Court to KG-eignarhald for $966,300. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Christine and Paul Crank, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8103 Snowy Egret Place to Paul and Katherine Sparaco, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,400 in 2013.

Edgewater Village

David and Kimberly Hogue, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6504 Windjammer Place to Paul and Aviva Lederman, of Bradenton, for $477,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $531,000 in 2005.

Country Club East

Hector Tejeda and Evelyn Tejeda, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14725 Castle Park Terrace to Thomas and Sharon Santurri for $440,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,271 square feet of living area.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Charles and Janet Rustin, of Aurora, Colo., sold their home at 4855 Carrington Circle to Martin Helstein, trustee, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,429 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

Kenneth and Cynthia Felzer, of Parrish, sold their home at 1106 Brambling Court to Dianne and Stevens Myers, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2016.

Angela and Matthew Moore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 219 Dahlia Court to John and Rebecca Brown, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,400 in 2009.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Carrie and Brett Dipasquale, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7530 Camden Harbour Drive to Michael Lisi and Gayle Moore-Lisi, of N. Royalton, Ohio, for $403,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,100 in 2003.

Lychee Acres

Glen and Sara Sunderhaus, trustees, of St. Augustine, sold the home at 5519 41st Ave. E., to Theodore and Susan Lang, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,500 in 2012.

Crossing Creek Village

Kari and Christopher McDermott, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4429 67th St. E., to Alexis and Alexander Lochead, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,419 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Susanne Koval and Daniel Vera, of Parrish, sold their home at 6834 44th Terrace E., to Ronald Bray, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,000 in 2016.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Thurston and Shirley Monson and Danielle Monson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6727 Tailfeather Way to Scott and Lori Martin, of Marcellus, N.Y., for $346,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,351 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2014.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Ann Giannosa-Zahn and Scott Zahn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10030 Reagan Dairy Trail to Peter Sahler, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,259 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

4141 Inc. sold the home at 8656 54th Ave. Circle E., to Thomas Pasatieri, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area.

The Club Villas at Palm Aire

Lindsey Moreau, trustee, and Donald Moreau, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 7716 condominium at 7716 Palm Aire Lane to Sumner Baum, trustee, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $73,500 in 2012.

Woodbrook

Paul Barlow and Ilona Rauhala sold their home at 4574 Cedar Brush Terrace to Christopher and Delores Jackson, of Seaville, N.J., for $324,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

DeSoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Anthony and Marie Donofrio, of Buffalo, N.Y., sold their home at 4909 W. Country Club Drive to Paul and Christy Donofrio, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,500 in 2010.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club

David and Luann Cefola, of Kaunakakai, Hawaii, sold their home at 7342 Fairlinks Court to Richard Briggs and Bridget Briggs, trustees, of Sioux Falls, S.D., for $282,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2005.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 373 Grande Vista Blvd. to Sarah Candlish and Dominic Vaccaro, of Bradenton, for $273,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,505 square feet of living area.

Fairway Six

Karl Hauck and Marianne Hauck, of Cincinnati, sold their home at 5813 Merion Way to Margaret Carolli, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Summerfield Village

Roger and Lynne Van Eck, of Ghent, N.Y., sold their home at 11307 Blue Sage Place to Kevin Strawn, of Bradenton, for $264,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,500 in 2012.

Riverdale Revised

Michael and Patricia Trevena, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4507 Fourth Ave. Drive E., to Martin Murray, of Ellenton, for $222,100. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.

Grand Oak at Tara

Mira Lakhani and Moyez Mohazali Jaffer, of Little Rock, Ark., sold their Unit 7-201 condominium at 6358 Grand Oak Circle to Hershell and Tamara Sloas, of Bradenton, for $216,800. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2007.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club

Scott Jaeger and Susan Cain-Jaeger, trustees, of Elgin, Ill., sold the Unit 37104 condominium at 5630 Golf Pointe Drive to Charles and Marcia Rigg, of Portage, Ind., for $200,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2004.