Elections officials urge a little homework before voting

With a longer than normal ballot, including statewide and local races along with state constitutional amendments, countywide initiatives and even some issues specific to voters in the city of Sarasota, elections officials this week are stressing attention to detail before casting a ballot.

Ron Turner

Sample ballots were mailed to registered voters in Sarasota County this week, and have been posted at sarasotavotes.com. Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is emphasizing preparation through the use of the sample ballots. He also urged voters to consider applying for mail ballots, to allow a more comfortable voting experience.

“Please don’t wait until you get into the voting booth to begin making your choices,’’ Turner said in a release. “Study your sample ballot and mark your choices on it. Take a sample ballot or other reference materials with you when you go to vote to use as a guide.’’

Bringing such materials to the polling place is allowed, Turner said.

Beginning on Monday, and continuing through Nov. 3, early voting will begin in six locations in Sarasota County.

Those locations are:

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections offices in Sarasota (2001 Adams Lane); North Port (13640 Tamiami Trail) and Venice (4000 Tamiami Trail). Additionally, early voting will take place at the North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd.; Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road; and Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 Tamiami Trail.

An alternative to in-person voting is voting by mail, which voters can do at their leisure without having to worry about spending time in a voting booth. Voters can request a mail ballot until 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at SarasotaVotes.com or by phone to 861-8618. A ballot may be requested for a specific election or for all elections through 2020.

Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must reach one of the following three supervisor of elections offices by 7 p.m. on election night: Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237; R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293; Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287