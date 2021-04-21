Eileen R. Meehan

1929-2021

Entered her Heavenly Home on April 15, 2021, at the age of 91.

Eileen was one of those rare people that when you met her, you instantly loved her. She would sing your name in greeting, her eyes twinkling, and you would feel immediately at home.

Preceded in death by Daniel E. Meehan, Sr her husband of 67 years, daughter-in-law Karen Meehan, and son-in-law Chet Lukaszewicz.

Loving mother to Laurie Lukaszewicz, Theresa (Zach) Meehan-Felknor, Daniel Meehan, Jr, Suzanne (Ali) Siadat, and Margaret Meehan.

Proud grandmother to Briana (Jon) Lehan, Maggie (Jeremy) Hayward, Kerry (Charles) Diehl, Hunter (Lisa) Felknor, Gabrielle (David) Grzesiak, Spencer Felknor (Mary Quinn), Bridget Meehan, Daniel Meehan III, Abigail Meehan, Tara (Matt) Rocky, Mary (Jared) Whatcott, Alex Siadat (Presley Chavez), Catherine Siadat (Malte Bieber), Mark Siadat, Sara Siadat, Christina Siadat (Chase Patten), Morgan Peterson, and Riley Peterson.

Extra proud GG Grandma to Eileen, Maeve, Clare & Eamon Lehan, Caden, Conrad & Kayla Hayward, Annabelle & soon-to-be baby sister Diehl, Isabelle Grzesiak, Connor Meehan, Kiley & Brooklyn Washington, Scarlet & Westin Whatcott, and Journey Siadat.

Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews and their growing families out East and in Ireland.

Eileen was the third born of four Irish lassies, daughters of Eileen and Patrick Murphy. Her sisters Kathleen Murphy, Margaret Garrigan (Vincent) and Marie Dechon (Charlie) enjoyed a tight knit family.

Growing up in their Irish Catholic neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY, the Murphy girls were known for their wit, charm and classic beauty. As a teenager, Eileen enjoyed carrying a camera with her on dates and to dances where she famously captured candid photos of her friends. Eileen created fun and laughter wherever she was. She had a knack for storytelling and a reputation for her sweetness. Her popularity came with many suitors, but none held a candle to the handsome young Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy cadet she was soon to meet.

A true New York urbanite, upon graduation, Eileen worked at a bank in Manhattan where she commuted via subway from Brooklyn, dressed to the nines. Her father Patrick Murphy, a NY police officer, dutifully trained Eileen to handle a pistol in case of a robbery. This was a story she proudly told her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren many times over. None of us could imagine our sweet mother, grandmother and great grandmother carrying a pistol!

Eileen and Dan’s first date was a stroke of fate. Dan was thrilled to step-in to accompany the beautiful Eileen Murphy to the King’s Point Merchant Marine Academy dance when his best friend and roommate was stuck with guard duty. Dan’s friend could not attend his date with Eileen Murphy so he asked Dan to help him out. Little did he know, it was the beginning of Eileen Murphy and Dan Meehan’s love story! “It all started on a blind date..” as Dan loved to tell and retell about the luckiest day of his life. And the rest was history in the making.

Married in 1952 at Good Shepherd Parish, Eileen and Dan set sail for a fast-paced career of International Shipping for Dan and raising an active family of five young children for Eileen.

A fortuitous move in 1962 brought the young Meehan family to the Great Lake city of Milwaukee when Dan was scouted by Hansen Seaway Service. His education at the Academy and experience sailing the world on cargo ships as an officer made Dan the perfect candidate to establish the private stevedoring company at the Port of Milwaukee as a vital part of Milwaukee’s Commerce. His nickname was appropriately “Deep Water Dan.”

Devout Catholics, Eileen and Dan chose their charming home in the Milwaukee North Shore suburb of Shorewood for its location close to St. Robert Parish where all five Meehan children attended.

The family quickly grew accustomed to their friendly Midwestern lifestyle.

Eileen manned the Meehan ship at home many a day and night as Dan’s business grew. Eileen made pancake or mac ‘n cheese dinners seem fun and festive for her little crew on the nights Dan worked into the wee hours.

Eileen and Dan traveled the globe as ambassadors for Hansen Seaway Service which eventually became Meehan Seaway Service.

Their travels introduced them to peoples and customs from all over the world. Many of their business friends became lifelong friends visiting Eileen and Dan at their Shorewood home and their cottage on Green Lake. Eileen became a master at putting together a dinner party on short notice for many a Captain of the ship in port that Dan wanted his young family to meet. Dinner quickly made, homework completed, five freshly scrubbed faces would sit enraptured around the dinner table hearing of lands across the sea from Captains with exotic accents. Eileen was the consummate host, creating a warm welcoming atmosphere for all that entered her home.

The love and interest Eileen and Dan had for all of God’s children led them to establishing The Meehan Family Foundation, sharing the gifts of Dan’s successful business with those greatest in need. Their generosity knew no bounds.

Eileen’s devotion to her husband and family created a warm loving home full of fun. Her children teased their mother that their friends and dates enjoyed coming to the Meehan home only to spend time with Mrs. Meehan! Eileen always had a friendly hug, extra room at the dinner table and good advice for all.

Eileen and Dan shared a tender love, always holding hands. Dan enjoyed serenading his Sweet Irish Rose at all the family gatherings which put the young ones into a fit of giggles. They loved entertaining and were known to end the evening dancing cheek to cheek.

The couple spent their winters in Long Boat Key, FL with Dan’s sister Clare Murphy and her husband Jay. Eileen loved watching the birds, dolphins, and gentle manatee from their high rise home overlooking the Gulf of Mexico; she and Dan felt like they were on watch on a ship’s bow.

To her 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, Eileen was The Butterfly Queen. She hosted tea parties each Spring to release monarch butterflies in the backyard of their Fox Point home. She was always a night owl, and loved hosting her grandchildren for sleepovers, especially on New Year’s Eve. They played bingo and the prizes were special prayer cards and rosaries she and Dan collected from around the world. Warm, soft hugs and a lipstick kiss on the cheek were her signatures. She doled out cookies by the double, “one for each hand!” was her famous line.

Eileen always possessed an effortless charm. Her gentle cadence resembling that of old Hollywood, her proper East Coast accent remained intact even after over 60 years living in the Midwest.

Her memory lives on in the hearts of her large growing family as she is reunited with Dan, the love of her life in heaven.

“May the roads rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, May the rains fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand”

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 30, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 10:00AM. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in Eileen’s name may be made to the Meehan Family Legacy Fund, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, 101 W. Pleasant St. Ste 210, Milwaukee, WI. From there, the family will direct grants in support of The Sisters of Mary and Three Holy Women in Eileen’s memory.

Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com

