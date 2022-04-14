A home in Sarasota Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Diamond McKenna, of Milton, Wisconsin, sold their home at 303 Calle Miramar to Richard and Catherine Thompson, of Lexington, Massachusetts, for $4.1 million. Built in 1999, it has eight bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,792 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.45 million in 2021.

SARASOTA

Phillippi Gardens

Paxton and Lauren Craddock, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5502 America Drive to David and Dena Ochs, trustees, of Federal Way, Washington, for $2.4 million. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2014.

Oyster Bay Estates

Charles and M.J. Hill, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1332 S. Lake Shore Drive to Kathleen Anne Belmonte, of Concord, Massachusetts, for $2.05 million. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,540 square feet of living area.

Shoreland Woods

Iryna Chyshkevych sold the home at 3218 S. Osprey Ave. to Bryan Vadim Koffman and Yana Leventon-Koffman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2019.

Top Sellers Around the Area SARASOTA: $2.8 million The BLVD of Sarasota The BLVD Sarasota LLC sold the Unit 1504 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to Paul and Regina Rogalski, of Sarasota, for $2.8 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,671 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.99 million in 2021. PALMER RANCH: $950,000 Esplanade on Palmer Ranch Joseph and Maria Traynor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5304 Popoli Way to Ann Sacha, trustee, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $473,100 in 2018. OSPREY: $2.9 million Oaks II Bolton and Maureen Drackett, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 669 Trenton Way to William Harvey Fredriksson Jr. and Elaine Fredriksson, of Osprey, for $2.9 million. Built in 1993, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,806 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2011. NOKOMIS: $1.1 million Mission Estates Randal Gore, of N. Ft. Myers, sold his home at 618 Capistrano Drive to Erik and Megan Dunigan, of Venice, for $1,107,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2016.

Embassy House

Richard Gavigan sold his Unit 1702 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Jacqueline Corso, of Sarasota, for $1,313,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $693,000 in 2020.

Mark Sarasota

James Gagne and Yu Ruan, of St. Charles, Illinois, sold their Unit 1011 condominium at to Roger Laurendeau, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,482 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,040,800 in 2020.

Q

Michael Donato, of Sarasota, sold his home at 275 Cosmopolitan Court to Alexandra Glauser, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2015.

Crystal Bailey and Charles Daniel Bailey III sold their home at 237 Cosmopolitan Court to Rosanna Libertucci, of Hermosa Beach, California, for $800,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,800 in 2016.

Baywinds Estates

Alexandra Quarles, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1653 Baywinds Lane to Araba of Venice LLC for $950,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,973 square feet of living area. It sold for $222,000 in 1995.

Palm Avenue Villas

David Hansen, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 523 S. Palm Ave. to Matthew Bootman and Kellie Rogers, of McMurray, Pennsylvania, for $750,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,266 square feet of living area. It sold for $546,300 in 2021.

Bay View Acres

Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1716 Baywood Way to Mark Ryan Seid, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2021.

Rivo at Ringling

Sheryl Bartusek, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, sold her Unit 1212 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Lisa Smith, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2018.

South Gate

Alexandra and Emanuel Guzman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2621 Tanglewood Drive to Philip DiMaria Jr. and Madeline Kender, of Sarasota, for $629,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,709 square feet of living area. It sold for $288,500 in 2019.

Brandon Ronald Buker-Henshaw and Melinda Marie Buker-Henshaw sold their home at 2714 Grove St. to Sinh Khac Dinh and Tran Nguyen, of Long Grove, Illinois, for $501,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,539 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2019.

Melissa and Harold Niewold, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2517 S. Brink Ave. to William O’Connor and Karen Blondin, trustees, for $485,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,506 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 2001.

Jerry Mixon, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2932 Upper Tangelo Drive to Lindsay Jane Leary and David Minges Leary, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,686 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate

Frank and Anna Gomez, of Jasper, Georgia, sold their home at 3142 Post Road to Kimberly Williamson and Marc Dopp, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $234,000 in 2015.

Hudson Park

Macara LLC sold the home at 2546 Bay St. to Lance and Alyssa Thomas, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2018.

Riverwood Park

Craig Wetter and Laura Towle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2300 Cadillac St. to David Loncao and Laurie Loncao, trustees, of Sarasota, for $561,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,699 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,400 in 2016.

Cedar Cove Estates

Melissa Ann Vargas, Christina Marie Latteier and Daniel John Vargas, of Farmingdale, New York, sold their home at 1962 Baywood Place to Tobart and Lisa Schindelbeck, of Sarasota, for $557,100. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $279,600 in 2017.

Gulf Gate East

Axlos Property and Investments LLC sold the home at 6667 Easton Drive to Aaron and Marta Dahlgren, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It sold for $222,000 in 2013.

Rolando

Timothy and Emily Myers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4207 Olive Ave. to Sally Comegys and Kristin Lyn Demijohn, of Sarasota, for $489,400. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,500 in 2015.

Phillippi Cove

George and Susan Priovolos, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2439 Nassau St. to Jeremy and Stephanie Wilson, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,615 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,500 in 2019.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Richard Picard, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1936 Mid Ocean Circle to Christina Moritz and Michael Slowik, trustees, of Chicago, for $475,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2004.

A. Christine Isaac, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1845 Mid Ocean Circle to Kenneth and Linda Slavin, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 2003.

Grove Lawn

Leslie Whittaker, of Cheboygan, Michigan, and Janet Weitzel, of Mason, Michigan, sold their home at 2082 Datura St. to Anthony Mangarella and Alexandra Morera, of Clifton, New Jersey, for $465,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,239 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,900 in 1991.

Brookside

Adrian and Alysia Crawford, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2622 Bryce Lane to Lauren and Brett Neuscheler, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,960 square feet of living area. It sold for $291,000 in 2018.

The 101

Baxley Land Co. Inc. sold the Unit 7-D condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Alison Wendy Blackman and John Roland Dunham, of Longboat Key, for $460,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2014.

Paver Park Estates

John Steinmann, trustee, of Lighthouse Point, sold the home at 2616 Martin St. to John Barron and Lauren Wood, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,500 in 2014.

Tropical Shores

Joanne Schwab and David Schwab, of Lake City, sold their home at 1637 Livingstone St. to Alfredo Edmundo Colon Volgamore and Keila Colon, of Alexandria, Virginia, for $430,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2004.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Christopher Robert DiPaolo, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, sold his home at 5456 Azure Way to Ludwig and Maria Cavaliere, of Sarasota, for $2.2 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $984,900 in 2017.

Sarasota Beach

Ludwig and Maria Cavaliere sold their home at 325 Island Circle to Philipp and Leigh Maier, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $1.7 million. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2009.

Somerset Cay

Jay and Linda Dockendorff sold their Unit 51 condominium at 9122 Midnight Pass Road to Gregory Stack and Andrea Stack, trustees, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, for $1.52 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,558 square feet of living area. It sold for $995,000 in 2003.

Siesta’s Bayside

Stephen and Tonya Leach, of Sarasota, sold their home at 702 Birdsong Lane to James and Erin Rossignol, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, for $1.35 million. Built in 1974, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,627 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in January.

Crystal Sands

2756-0028 Quebec Inc. sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas Heneghan and Deneen Heneghan, trustees, of Naperville, Illinois, for $1,165,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2017.

The Mangroves

David Leahy Jr., of Sarasota, sold the home at 1209 Sea Plume Way to Ladislav Barta and Lanka Barta, of Venice, for $1 million. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 1999.

Bay Tree Club

Donald Wagner, of Cumming, Georgia, and Sue and Philip Clement, of Carefree, Arizona, sold their Unit 502 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to Timothy and Cynthia Holiday, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $39,900 in 1972.

El Presidente

Arnold Lesser and Catherine Lambertini-Lesser sold their Unit 305 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Geno and Jill Pedigo, of Siesta Key, for $800,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2017.

Island Reef

Claire Shulman, trustee, of Evanston, Illinois, sold the Unit C-206 condominium at 8776 Midnight Pass Road to Alan and Dawn Reau, of Britton, Michigan, for $750,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $548,000 in 2015.

Gulf Haven

Robert and Elaine Songini, of E. Longmeadow, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 38 condominium at 5860 Midnight Pass Road to Andrew Jacobs and Karen Jacobs, trustees, of Chicago, for $650,000. Built in 1971, it has one bedroom, one bath and 960 square feet of living area. It sold for $126,000 in 1993.

Peppertree Bay

Andrew Collins and Lucie Bohac, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 112A condominium at 1163 W. Peppertree Drive to Brian Mansfield and Dawn Stewart Mansfield, of Downers Grove, Illinois, for $635,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2012.

Siesta Harbor

Nicholas Camp and Teresa Obee Camp, of Maumee, Ohio, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 1250 N. Portofino Drive to Thomas Anthony Salerno and Laurie Ann Salerno, of Lancaster, New York, for $600,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,100 in 2013.

Sunrise Cove

Nancy Rudolph, trustee, of Perrysburg, Ohio, sold the Unit 314 condominium at 8911 Midnight Pass Road to Club Ventures LLC for $480,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,500 in 1978.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

Jane Mascola, of Sarasota, sold the home at 11234 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Christopher Bell and Shelly Parker Bell, of Paducah, Kentucky, for $880,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,327 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,100 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Roger Russell Hinshaw and Barbara Baldwin Frisbie, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5622 Octonia Place to SPE #105 LLC for $843,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $474,900 in 2016.

Gary Cottrell, trustee, of Fort Worth, Texas, sold the home at 5805 Ivrea Drive to Atlas Florida Property LLC for $430,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $317,000 in 2018.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Gregrey Allen Ische and Tamara Ann Ische, of College Grove, Tennessee, sold their home at 5344 Bartolomeo St. to Donna Marie Primas and Glenn Hill, of Sarasota, for $795,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $444,000 in 2020.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

James and Katherine Coury, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4002 Jardin Lane to John Donald Barrett, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,000 in 2013.

Donna Jane Salch, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, sold her home at 4072 Jardin Lane to Frederick Weeman, of Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania, for $565,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,780 square feet of living area.

Allan Gordon Stoll and Pamella Marie Stoll, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 3871 Alamanda Drive to Karen Kaufman Snyder, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area.

Isles of Sarasota

Brad and Rashel Krenz, of Huntersville, North Carolina, sold their home at 6112 Granaway Court to William and Kathleen Thurley, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, for $539,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It sold for $324,900 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Nancy Besten, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 9494 Forest Hills Circle to Jeffrey and Carolyn Rovner, of Bonita Springs, for $521,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2005.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Mark Stephen Rey and Kathryn Theresa Rey, of Phoenix, sold their home at 8632 Ice Wine St. to Capital Rentals LLC for $456,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2019.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Frank and Jacqueline Tadros, of Colleyville, Texas, sold their home at 5704 Doral Court to Sergey Mishchuk, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,592 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2016.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Robert Goeldner, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 522 N. Mac Ewen Drive to John Edward Kunz Jr. and Debra Kunz, trustees, of Osprey, for $2.11 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $743,300 in 2000.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Ilene Mirman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1201 Lost Creek Court to Xin Ming and Liang Wu, of Osprey, for $925,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $438,200 in 2002.

Rivendell

Cynthia Sweitzer, of Osprey, sold her home at 735 Shadow Bay Way to John and Jamie Barron, of Rancho Mirage, California, for $567,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2009.

Bay Street Village

David Wilson, of Sarasota, and Larissa Ruiz, of Osprey, sold their Unit 106 condominium at 4303 Expedition Way to Nicholas Kaine Bires and Heather Bires, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, for $420,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,500 in 2017S.

Margit Orban, of Osprey, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 80 Navigation Circle to Krisztian and Yaneli Kecskes, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2018.

NOKOMIS

Ewing Estates

Joseph and Elizabeth Croom, of Nokomis, sold their home at 873 Dartmoor Circle to James Russell, of Nokomis, for $975,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,001 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Inlet

Jean Emile Souvereyns and Willy Paula Francina Bormans, of Moab, Utah, sold their Unit 730 condominium at 730 Sorrento Inlet to Thomas Best and Laura Best, trustees, of Venice, for $406,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2019.