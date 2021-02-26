Edwin Allen Rogers

1935-2021

Edwin Allen Rogers, 86 of Longboat Key, Florida, passed away Feb. 3, 2021. He was born in Plano, Illinois, the son of Albert E. Rogers and Lula Houtz Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Rogers and sister Betty Lou Halterman.

Ed is survived by his wife Pamela Helgren Rogers, his children Deborah Awtry, Candice Schmidt, 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.

Ed graduated from Plano High School and then joined the Navy where he fell in love with Airplanes. He worked for Davis construction and learned to fly at the Sandwich Airport. He had a 30 year career flying commercially starting with North Central Airlines and through mergers retired from Northwest Airlines as a 757 captain.

He was a long time member of the American Legion and a Moose Lodge member. He had a life long love of hunting and fishing.

He was a long time member of the American Legion and a Moose Lodge member. He had a life long love of hunting and fishing.

He became an accomplished and respected trap & sporting clay shooter.

He will be missed by family and many great friends.