After Tuesday's primary elections, the Sarasota County School Board will seat two new members.

Karen Rose won the District 2 election with 56% of the vote, while Tom Edwards beat out District 3 incumbent Eric Robinson with 52% of the vote.

Sarasota County School Board votes District 2 David Graham 44,605 43.8% Karen Rose 57,251 56.2% District 3 Tom Edwards 52,648 52% Eric Robinson (incumbent) 48,677 48%

Rose will replace current chair Caroline Zucker, who did not seek re-election after 22 years on the board.

Rose has worked in Sarasota County Schools for 28 years as a special education teacher, principal and executive director. She retired from Sarasota County Public Schools in 2018.

Also in 2018, Rose ran for school board and lost to Shirley Brown in 2018.

Rose hopes to allocate funds for mental health and low-performing students, provide citizenship programs at an early age to diminish bullying and reduce student assessments.

She said she's against charter schools and hopes to combat them by expanding parent choices within public schools. She also hopes to help close the achievement gap by giving schools the autonomy to manage programs that work for their students.

Edwards beat incumbent Robinson, who has held the District 3 seat since 2016.

Originally from New York, Edwards has built two businesses and worked with elected state officials to advocate for small businesses. He hopes to protect the county's public schools from the voucher system and privatization.

He also hopes to work with the new superintendent Brennan Asplen to mend relationships among the teachers union, teachers and community.

In the past, Edwards has said the district should stand up to the state and keep students learning from home. He also said he hopes to hold the superintendent accountable when it comes to closing the achievement gap.

