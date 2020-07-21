Sarasota School Board District 2: Karen Rose

Name: Karen Rose

Age: 68

Family: Dan Miller (spouse) and Chuck (son)

Bio:

Karen Rose has had the distinct honor of serving children and families for 28 years in Sarasota County Schools as a special education teacher, principal and executive director of middle schools. She has a proven record of leading A+ schools and led middle schools to their highest Florida school grades. The families that Rose has served will tell you that children are her priority and at the heart of every decision she makes.

Rose developed the N. County Gifted Program, a college and career program, and brought the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program to Sarasota. As a trail blazer in science, technology and math education, she is most proud of her leadership role in our middle schools’ STEMsmart Classrooms. Rose was instrumental in transforming instruction and learning to engage students in online learning, teamwork, problem solving and “State of the Art Technology.” She is passionate about the success of special education students. Under Rose’s leadership, STEMsmart math classes were recognized by the Florida Department of Education as a model for Florida school districts.

Rose graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and the University of South Florida with a master’s degree in education and completed a USF program in educational leadership and administration. Rose is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and Sarasota Tiger Bay.

Why are you running for office?

I am running in the spirit of service to my community. I am passionate about protecting the interests of students and working for the people of Sarasota County. I am the only teacher candidate. If elected, I would be the only educator on the school board. Sarasota County has given me tremendous opportunities to excel in the field of education and I have a lot to give back.

I have more than 28 years of highly effective performance, building programs of distinction, managing school and district budgets, fulfilling grant awards and developing community relationships. I have a deep understanding of every component of our schools’ systems. I can provide a wealth of guidance in closing the achievement gap and tackling the challenges of COVID-19.

What are three policy priorities you hope to accomplish, if elected?

Fiscal transparency and accountability: We have too many layers of government in our schools soaking up your tax dollars. The teacher shortage and the academic achievement of every individual student are my budget priorities. One-third of students cannot read at grade level, and 73% of special education students cannot read at grade level. I will prioritize your tax dollars for recruiting teachers, reading, underperforming schools and mental health. Graduate every student ready for college or ready to work in a career or the trades: This will require expanding ways to support early learning programs, collaborating with all stakeholders, reducing testing to gain more time for learning, providing citizenship programs at an early age, growing civic mindedness, examining discipline policies and their impact on instruction and safe schools, and increasing career/trades programs. Engage the community and communicate effectively: Include students, parents, staff and the community in policy decision-making. Include parents in on every decision that impacts their student. Ensure that school board policies, vision and mission reflect the community’s voice.

What are your concerns regarding student learning under pandemic conditions, and how will you work to address them?

The safety of students and staff is always my highest priority. Everyone wants to have safe open schools. I want options for high quality distance learning. With 28 years in our local schools, I have a deep understanding of our districts’ systems and can provide quality guidance.

I have recommended a stakeholder task force that includes community members, students, parents, school staff, law enforcement and medical professionals to provide recommendations as challenges arise with the district’s pandemic plan. Communication is essential with opportunities to provide feedback. In addition to the Q&A document, all questions must be addressed. I want the safety plan to be visible, regularly assessed and updated as needed.

How will you as a member of the school board measure the success of the district’s new superintendent?

I will measure the superintendent’s success with student performance (academic achievement) data, restoring trust with stakeholders and leadership that reflects the mission, vision and policies of Sarasota County Schools.

If elected, what will you do to lessen the strife that has existed among board members?

School board members are accountable for academic achievement and high-quality schools. Members set the tone that ultimately impacts children in our classrooms. I will make every decision in the best interest of students with accountability to the people of Sarasota County. I will honor healthy deliberation and respectful discourse and hold will myself accountable.

What is your position on the following?

Charter schools

Charter schools are a unique part of our family of public schools. The state legislature establishes the criteria to become a charter school. I support our traditional and charter public schools.

The state recently expanded voucher-scholarship program

Like charter school criteria, voucher-scholarship programs are decided by state legislators. I can best serve and protect our public schools by providing a high-quality education and success for every individual student. In addition, I want to expand options for families to attend the Sarasota County School that best meets their child’s needs and provide transportation. The school district annually offers school choice, but those options are extremely limited and come with no transportation. Students who would benefit the most are consistently left out.

What would you say the Sarasota School Board and System can do to help recruit teachers?

A living wage is essential for recruiting and retaining teachers. Treating teachers like professionals is equally as important. When you engage teachers in the decision-making process, you get highly effective results for students and community.