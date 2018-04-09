Edith Morse

1920-2018

Edith May Morse, a resident of Longboat Harbour Condos for over forty years, passed away on March 28, 2018. She would have been 98 years old in May of this year.

Edith lost her husband, Dick, in 1984, and thereafter lived an independent life. Her friends on Longboat Key and the surrounding area were her comfort and inspiration. Edith was a helper and confidant to all of A Building at LBH Condos and building representative for many years. She greatly enjoyed her volunteer work at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. In addition, she was a long-time member of the Harbourettes and worked as its treasurer a good portion of her time with the group. Edith loved bridge and wasn’t happy unless she could bid and make a slam. Edith and her husband, Dick, were early members of the Longboat Island Chapel, and she not only worshiped there, but volunteered her time as receptionist for several years. Edith built many friendships with people associated with Michael Saunders & Company, the real estate firm, on Longboat and St. Armands, where she did secretarial work. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Mass. Chapter 58. Amongst all of this, she would occasionally get in a round of golf.

While her husband was alive, the two did a lot of RV-ing, travelling from one end of the country to the other, top to bottom. Her love of family took her back to New England many times to be with her mother before she passed away, as well as to be with her extended family. She made overseas trips to the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, South Korea and Mainland China to visit her older son, daughter-in-law and her two grandsons. In the last few years of her life, she nurtured a very special relationship with her niece, Julie Kulik Coull of Bradenton, who was invaluable to her during that time.

Edith is survived by her sister, Helen Kulik of Amesbury, Massachusetts, her son, Richard Morse, daughter-in-law, Man-Li Morse, and grandsons, Kenneth and Robert Morse all of Toronto, Canada. Her younger son, Geoffrey Morse, passed away in 2013.