Ed Smith Stadium named 'most-liked' spring training venue

Ed Smith Stadium has been named the most-liked spring training venue, based on a study conducted by ReviewTrackers and USA Today.

Called "The Voice of the Fan," the study examined the comments of 36,000 online reviews for MLB's 23 spring training venues. The Baltimore Orioles' Florida home had the most positive comments, the study found.

The stadium underwent a $31 million renovation in 2011 that mixed Florida architecture with details matching those found in Baltimore's typical home, Oriole Park at Camden Yards (which was also found to be the best Major League Baseball park of 2017, per ReviewTrackers).

The full study can be read here.

A ranking of the 13 Florida spring training ballparks, per the study, can be found below.

1. Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Orioles

2. Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Phillies

3. LECOM Park, Bradenton, Pirates

4. Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Rays

5. First Data Field, Port St. Lucie, Mets

6. Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Twins

7. Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Cardinals and Marlins

8. Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Tigers

9. JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, Red Sox

10. Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, Blue Jays

11. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Yankees

12. Champion Stadium, Lake Buena Vista, Braves

13. The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Astros and Nationals