Easter Bunny, egg hunt coming to Mall at UTC

The Mall at University Town Center soon will have its own Bunnyville.

From March 19 through March 31, visitors can have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny in the mall's Grand Court.

Having the Easter Bunny on site is a first for the mall, which opened in fall 2014.

The mall also will host a special egg hunt event March 24. The event will feature more than 40,000 eggs for the finding. Children will be grouped by age for egg hunts starting at 2:15 p.m.

For information, visit mallatutc.com/events.