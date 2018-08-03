East Manatee Fire Rescue District Seat 3: Dick Jacobs

Name: Richard Jacobs

Occupation: Retired

Family: Wife, Kay (married 61 years); children Douglas and Dianne; and seven grandchildren

Education: Northwestern Michigan College, numerous fire schools and fire officer schools

Elected government experience: Elected as East Manatee Fire Rescue commissioner in 2010 and re-elected in 2014

Why are you running for this position?

Prior to being appointed in 2009 as a fire commissioner to fill a vacancy, I was an administrative volunteer with East Manatee Fire Rescue for about five years. I am currently one of the five fire commissioners and I am committed to hold the line on fire taxes, continue to keep the district debt-free and provide a high level of emergency services to our district.

What uniquely qualifies you for this position?

I have been in the fire service for many years and retired as assistant chief from a department similar in size. Also, I owned and managed medium-size manufacturing company, employing 125 people and producing parts for the automotive industry.

What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how do you propose to address it?

Keeping pace with the growth and being able to provide the level of fire/emergency service that will be required. Currently, we have six fire stations to provide emergency services covering the approximately 100 square miles of our district. We currently have property for two additional fire stations — one on State Road 64 near Dam Road and one on State Road 70 and Bourneside Boulevard near Panther Ridge. We may need additional fire stations in the future. As these stations come on line we will be able to improve faster service for those areas.

What ideas do you have for improving the district’s operations?

The best thing that EMFR District should do is to provide additional fire stations and staffing to reduce response times in our district as the growth requires.

What other issues do you see as important to the district and why?

We must maintain a balanced budget for this growth without increases in taxes. We are in a debt-free position at this time and we should remain so in the future.