East County schools land new principals in Bradenton

Josh Bennett, who has served the last nine academic school years as the principal of Bashaw Elementary, has been named the new principal of Braden River Elementary, one of several moves made by the School District of Manatee County on Friday.

Bennett has been with the district for 19 years.

Taking over as principal at Bashaw Elementary will be Mario Mendoza, who has been the principal at Wakeland Elementary the past nine years. He has been with the district eight years.

Among other local switches, Myakka City Elementary Principal Kathy Price will be the new principal at Willis Elementary. Price has been the principal at Myakka City for five years and has been with the district 13 years. The Willis job came open due to the retirement of Principal Bill Stenger.

Principal Haley Rio is leaving her post at Braden River Elementary to take the principal's position at Barbara A. Harvey Elementary in Parrish. Rio had been the principal at Braden River for nine years. She has been with the district 14 years.

The new positions are scheduled to take effect on July 1.

“All four of the Principals named today are proven school leaders,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders in a release. “I know their experience and leadership qualities will be a strong asset to the schools they will now be leading. I am also excited about filling the positions that are now open as a result of today’s announcements.”