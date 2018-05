East County's Eugene William Depastino, 65, died on Saturday evening when the 2012 Suzuki Burgman scooter he was riding veered off Town Center Parkway and struck a tree in the median.

Bradenton's Depastino was riding northbound near River Oak Run when the accident occurred at 5:12 p.m. The accident is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. He was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical where he died of his injuries.