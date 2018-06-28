East County High 5 Moments: 07.05.18

1 — The Out-of-Door Academy promoted defensive coordinator Chris Kempton to head football coach on June 26. Kempton replaces Ken Sommers, who stepped down from the position but will remain on staff as the offensive line and special teams coach.

2 — Lakewood Ranch's Providence Community School student Benjamin Jameson, 9, was named to the 2018 United States Specialty Sports Association 9U All-American Baseball Atlantic Region Team on June 23. He will play in the All-American Games at the Space Coast Complex in Viera starting Aug. 4.

3 —Renee Garr, Sandy Heerman and Olga Felland (109) won the Women's Golf Association Quota Points event at Palm Aire Country Club on June 26.

4 —Terry Defibaugh, Randy Holden and Mario Summa (89) won the Men's Golf Association Best Ball event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club on June 27.

5 —Lakewood Ranch boys basketball player Christian Shaneyfelt, who will be a junior next semester, received a scholarship offer from the University of North Florida on June 27.