East County High 5 Moments: 07.03.19

1 — Lakewood Ranch High rising senior softball player Avery Goelz was named to the 2019 MaxPreps All-American Team on June 26. It is Goelz's third time receiving the honor. She hit .543 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs.

2 — Lakewood Ranch High rising senior softball player Claire Davidson was also named to the 2019 MacPreps All-American Team on June 26. It is Davidson's first time receiving the honor. She hit .439 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs, and had a 0.57 ERA.

3 — Braden River High rising senior defensive end/outside linebacker Andrew BoisD'Enghien verbally committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy on June 25.

4 — Susan Daniels (30) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association "Throw Out the Par 3s" event June 27 at Palm Aire Country Club's Lakes course.

5 — Kay Williams and Janet Wyatt (64) won the Ladies Golf Association "Alternate Tee Shot" event (best ball scoring) June 25 at University Park Country Club.