East County Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 7 hours ago

East County High 5 Moments: 07.03.19

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Lakewood Ranch High rising senior softball player Avery Goelz was named to the 2019 MaxPreps All-American Team on June 26. It is Goelz's third time receiving the honor. She hit .543 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs. 

2 — Lakewood Ranch High rising senior softball player Claire Davidson was also named to the 2019 MacPreps All-American Team on June 26. It is Davidson's first time receiving the honor. She hit .439 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs, and had a 0.57 ERA. 

3 — Braden River High rising senior defensive end/outside linebacker Andrew BoisD'Enghien verbally committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy on June 25. 

4 — Susan Daniels (30) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association "Throw Out the Par 3s" event June 27 at Palm Aire Country Club's Lakes course. 

5 — Kay Williams and Janet Wyatt (64) won the Ladies Golf Association "Alternate Tee Shot" event (best ball scoring) June 25 at University Park Country Club. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

