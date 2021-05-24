 Skip to main content
East County Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1 day ago

East County High 5 Moments: 05.27.21

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Former Lakewood Ranch High softball player Logan Newton, a sophomore at James Madison University, went 3-3 with a home run and seven RBIs on May 14 in the Dukes' 17-0 home win against the University of Delaware. 

2 — Former Lakewood Ranch High softball player Denali Schappacher, a senior at the University of Central Florida, went 2-4 with an RBI on May 21 in the Knights' 5-4 road win against Auburn University. 

3 — The Braden River Soccer Club girls U19 team won the 2021 Florida Youth Soccer Association State Cup, held May 22-23 in Auburndale. The Rage defeated the Cooper City Cobras 4-0 in the tournament final. 

4 — Ted Levin sank a hole-in-one May 18 on the No. 6 hole at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Cypress Links course. Levin used a 7-iron on the 154-yard hole. 

5 — Kim Corrigan (85) won the Ladies Golf Association Individual Low Gross event May 18 at University Park Country Club. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

