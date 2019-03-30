East County High 5 Moments: 04.04.19

1 — Lakewood Ranch High junior softball pitcher Payton Kinney threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit, with nine strikeouts March 27 in the Mustangs' 6-0 home win against Charlotte High.

2 — Lakewood Ranch High junior girls track and field athlete Samantha van der Sommen finished third (5.25 feet) in the high jump March 29 at the Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainesville.

3 — The Out-of-Door Academy girls lacrosse junior Elle LaClair scored six goals March 28 in the Thunder's 18-9 home win against Cardinal Mooney High.

4 — Rick Levy sank a hole-in-one March 24 on the seventh hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's King's Dunes course. Levy used a pitching wedge on the 127-yard hole.

5 — The Out-of-Door Academy baseball senior Austin Brinling went 3-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored Mach 26 in the Thunder's 7-2 home win against Berkeley Prep.