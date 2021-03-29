 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021 1 hour ago

East County High 5 Moments: 04.01.21

Share
East County High 5 Moments: 04.01.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Lakewood Ranch High sophomore softball pitcher Olivia Laney threw a perfect game March 25 in the Mustangs' four-inning 16-0 home win against Hardee High. Laney struck out four hitters. 

2 — The Out-of-Door Academy junior baseball pitcher Josh Cone threw five innings, allowing one run with eight strikeouts, March 23 in the Thunder's 2-1 home win against Parrish Community High. 

3 — Sherrill Moore sank a hole-in-one March 23 on the No. 4 hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's King's Dunes course. Moore used a 6-hybrid on the 110-yard hole. 

4 — Steve Davis sank a hole-in-one March 22 on the No. 16 hole at University Park Country Club. Davis used an 8-iron on the 117-yard hole.  

5 — Former Lakewood Ranch High softball player Logan Newton, a junior outfielder at James Madison, hit two doubles March 21 in the Dukes' 7-1 home win against East Carolina. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement