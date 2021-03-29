East County High 5 Moments: 04.01.21

1 — Lakewood Ranch High sophomore softball pitcher Olivia Laney threw a perfect game March 25 in the Mustangs' four-inning 16-0 home win against Hardee High. Laney struck out four hitters.

2 — The Out-of-Door Academy junior baseball pitcher Josh Cone threw five innings, allowing one run with eight strikeouts, March 23 in the Thunder's 2-1 home win against Parrish Community High.

3 — Sherrill Moore sank a hole-in-one March 23 on the No. 4 hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's King's Dunes course. Moore used a 6-hybrid on the 110-yard hole.

4 — Steve Davis sank a hole-in-one March 22 on the No. 16 hole at University Park Country Club. Davis used an 8-iron on the 117-yard hole.

5 — Former Lakewood Ranch High softball player Logan Newton, a junior outfielder at James Madison, hit two doubles March 21 in the Dukes' 7-1 home win against East Carolina.