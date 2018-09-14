East County football roundup: 09.14.18

Braden River High (3-1) defeated Palmetto High (2-2) 31-28 at home. A 71-yard touchdown pass from senior Bryan Gagg to senior Clyde Townsend put the Pirates on top with just over two minutes left in regulation. The Pirates defense then stopped Palmetto senior quarterback Anthony Marino on the three yard line as time expired, after the Tigers chose to go for the win instead of attempt a game-tying field goal.

The Pirates have a bye Sept. 21 before hitting the road to play Venice High (3-1) on Sept. 28.

The Out-of-Door Academy stayed undefeated (4-0), beating Bradenton Christian (0-3) 40-24. Junior ODA running back Colin Castro ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and the Thunder defense forced four Panther turnovers.

ODA too has a bye on Sept. 21. The Thunder next will host Saint Stephen's Episcopal (2-1) on Sept. 28.

Lakewood Ranch High (0-4) lost its Homecoming game 65-0 to Venice High (3-1).

The Mustangs will next play Springstead High (2-2) in Spring Hill on Sept. 21.