East County clubs serve the community

Big charity effort by Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club

Ladies in the Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club donated $3,000 worth of supplies and cash Aug. 7 to Hope Family Services in Manatee County.

They presented Hope with 35 backpacks filled with essential school supplies and a check for $1,800.

From mid-July through Aug. 5, the club held a Backpack Challenge for Hope to provide children at the domestic violence shelter with backpacks stuffed with all needed school supplies.

Donors could drop-off filled backpacks at designated sites and were also given the option of sending monetary contributions.

The donations were delivered to the shelter by a small contingency from the Women’s Club, including Philanthropy co-Chair Trish Newman with her “ambassador” dog, Wrigley, and co-presidents Helene Levin and Cheryl Breining.

Stacy McKee, Hope’s development director, accepted the donations. Hope currently has 24 children at the shelter who started school Aug. 17.

Hope is one of the Women’s Club’s adopted charities. It offers victims and survivors of domestic violence services, such as emergency safe shelter, advocacy, counseling, children’s services and specialized programs.

Cascades fills bags with good deeds

The Women’s Club of Cascades members know how to make a difference.

They hosted a communitywide food drive July 31 that collected 1,424 pounds of food and $475 for the Food Bank of Manatee.

Club President Betty Vogel received a call from Maribeth Phillips, the CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, thanking the group and stating that it could not have come at a better time because during summer months their coffers are very light, and the donations will help fill some of their shelves.

Sarasota Chapter #115 of Ikebana International member and University Park resident Polly Curran created an arrangement from gladiolas from Publix and her beauty berry bush that was in bloom. Courtesy photo.

Kindness blooms

at East County club

During a time of social distancing, Sarasota Chapter No. 115 of Ikebana International used its floral arrangement skills to create

something special for friends and loved ones.

Members were asked to create an arrangement using material found in their own gardens or nearby natural areas.

Members responded with creativity to encourage a peaceful setting. These were shared virtually with all the members. To view the photo gallery, visit www.iiSarasota.com or its Facebook page, Ikebana International Sarasota Florida.