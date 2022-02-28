East County Athlete of the Week: Tyler Ricker

Tyler Ricker is a senior on the Braden River High boys track and field team. Ricker, who is in his first year in track and field, finished first and set a school record in the javelin (36.27 meters) at the Palmetto Invitational, held Feb. 25 at Palmetto High.

What made you want to try track and field as a senior?

I have a friend on the team, (senior) John Delesline, and he convinced me to try the sport. He said it would be fun. I played football all four years here and I like to stay in shape as much as I can. Usually after football season is over I sit on my couch at home after school. This seemed like a way for me to stay active.

Why try the javelin specifically?

I feel like it fits what I can do well. I can put my whole body behind each throw. I also compete in discus and shot put and, to be honest, javelin started as my least favorite of the three, but the day before the meet at Palmetto I decided to try a different grip on the javelin and that changed things. It felt really good and I got good results from it.

Were you nervous before the Palmetto meet?

A little. The meet was hectic. I did not know a whole lot of what was going on. Plus, we forgot our team javelin. We had to borrow one that was on site. I didn't get to warm up or anything. So that was nerve wracking, seeing all the people who were throwing against me. But after I got in my first throw I knew I had a chance to win.

What is your javelin technique?

The main thing is the angle. If you do not throw it at the right angle it will flop. I mean, it's like a spear. If it is not straight on, it will flop to the side. You want to make sure the tip stays down so it goes as far as it can.

What are your goals for this season?

I would like to finish in the top-three spots at each meet this season. As far as distance goes, I just threw 36 meters. I would like to get above 40 meters by the end of the season. I think I can do that.

What is your favorite food?

Definitely ice cream. I love a 'Moose Tracks' flavor.

What is your favorite movie?

It is either 'Inception' or 'About Time,' though not a lot of people have seen that one. It will make your eyes water.

What is your favorite subject?

Well, I take weightlifting as a class and that is definitely my favorite. But of the traditional ones, I will say math.

What are your hobbies?

I spend a lot of time lifting weights or fishing. I like to go out by the Sarasota Bay along the docks.

What is the best advice you have received?

Do not worry about your failures. Move on. Keep going.

Finish this sentence: "Tyler Ricker is … "

… Different. Nowadays there are all these different niches (of culture). I don't really follow any of them. I just go the way I want to go.