East County Athlete of the Week: Lucas Anthony

Lucas Anthony is a sophomore on the Lakewood Ranch High boys lacrosse team. Anthony scored a combined 12 goals in the Mustangs' 16-5 road win over St. Petersburg High on March 30 and in the team's 14-7 road win over Sickles High on April 1. Anthony leads the Mustangs with 51 goals and 10 assists as of April 4.

When did you start playing lacrosse?

I started playing lacrosse when I was 9 years old. I started in rec league lacrosse before moving on to travel ball and then eventually high school lacrosse. My dad (David Anthony) was a lacrosse player and I wanted to be just like him.

What is the appeal to you?

I like lacrosse because it is a nonstop game. You're always running back and forth. I played baseball at the same time as lacrosse for about two years and I just got bored of baseball. I was always standing there waiting for the ball to come to me. Lacrosse is action-packed.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my ability to pass to my teammates and see where they are on the field. My overall lacrosse IQ is high.

What have you been working to improve?

I have been working to improve my shot. I don't make every shot I take and I want to be making every shot. I can always be better in that area.

What is your favorite memory?

My favorite memory is my first game of last year, my freshman season. I was 5-foot-5. (Anthony is now 5-foot-9.) All the players on the field were bigger than me but I was still able to record a goal. That was a great feeling, to start my high school career that way. All the pressure went away after that.

What are your goals for this season?

I actually just achieved one. I had a goal of scoring 50 goals this season and I'm now at 51 after our last game. I'm happy I was able to do that as a sophomore.

What is your favorite food?

It's pancakes. I love pancakes. I top them with syrup, butter and sometimes strawberries.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is 'Dumb and Dumber.' It's one that I watch with my dad. It's always funny.

What is your favorite subject?

I like history. I enjoy learning about our past and how the past is affecting us now.

What are your hobbies?

I like going fishing, going boating and going to the movies.

Which super power would you pick?

I would pick super speed so I could run fast on the field and quickly go to a ton of different places.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad says that hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. I think that is true. I was not the most naturally gifted lacrosse player but I worked at it and got better.

Finish this sentence: "Lucas Anthony is … "

Passionate. I just love everything: lacrosse, my teammates, my friends, movies and school. Well, I love school sometimes.