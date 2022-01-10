 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 2 days ago

East County Athlete of the Week: Logan Wright

Share
The Lakewood Ranch wrestler talks being recruited to the team and his love of dinosaurs
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Logan Wright is a junior wrestler at Lakewood Ranch High. Wright is 11-2 on the season and went 3-0 at the Mustangs' Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A District 7 duals meet, held Jan. 8 at Manatee High. The Mustangs finished second as a team to Manatee, 36-33. 

When did you start wrestling?

I started wrestling my freshman year. Coach (Pat) Ancil was my substitute teacher and he recruited me to the team. I had never played sports before then but something about his pitch convinced me to try it. I liked that he wanted me to be there. I was nervous at my first practice. I had anxiety. Afterward, it was like my whole world opened up. 

What is the appeal of wrestling to you?

We're all a family. Every time we go to the mat we are putting our all into it. Even though the matches are individual, it's like we're working together. I think that is what motivates me. It gives me a rush. 

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my ability to take a beating. No matter how big my opponent is, no matter how skilled he is, I am always able to hold my own. I will let him crank on my arm or crank on my hand and I'll keep pushing. He can't move me. I won't ever stop. 

What have you been working to improve?

I have been working on my shots. I am trying to diversify my moves and become the best wrestler I can be. 

What is your favorite memory?

My favorite memory is my first ever event. It was at Palmetto High. I had two matches that day. When I went to the table to check in, my heart was pounding. I stepped onto the mat for my first match and I immediately grabbed the kid and did a hip toss. I got a pin in less than 40 seconds I think. That's still my favorite because I got up and looked at everyone's faces and they were astonished at what I just did. 

What are your goals?

I want to be Lakewood Ranch's first-ever state champion wrestler. That is my only goal. 

What is your favorite food?

I love chicken wings. Buffalo sauce, hot sauce, anything spicy is good. 

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is "Jurassic Park III."  I'm a big dinosaur person. I have always been interested in how the meteor wiped them out and how they evolved and all that. 

What is your favorite subject?

Math is my favorite subject but I also love weightlifting. 

Which superpower would you pick?

I would pick shapeshifting. I could be whoever I wanted to be on any day. 

What is the best advice you have received?

Coach Ancil always says it before a match: "Just have fun." That is what it is all about. 

Finish this sentence: "Logan Wright is …"

… Aggressive. That's why I am a good wrestler. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement