East County Athlete of the Week: Logan Veith

Logan Veith is a senior boys golfer at Braden River High. He qualified for the Class 3A state tournament as an individual, shooting 75 (three over par) at his regional tournament, held Oct. 20 at Misty Creek Country Club, and finishing tied for fifth overall. This is his second year qualifying for the state tournament.

When did you start playing golf?

I have been playing golf for most of my life, thanks to my dad (Bryan Veith), but I started taking it seriously in seventh grade. I definitely struggled for a while to get over that first hump and to put together a good round. After that, it has been stepping stones each year to get to where I am now.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the challenge of golf. I like seeing myself get better. I always enjoy being on the course.

What is your biggest strength?

I am pretty consistent in my play. I do not usually miss big when I miss, and I can recover from it. At regionals, I did not hit the ball well (off the tee), probably the worst I have hit it all year, but I found a way to score. I score however I can.

What has been your biggest improvement?

The mental game. That and my short game, but you are always improving your short game.

What is your favorite memory?

Making the state tournament last year was great. I had to wait to see if I qualified (as an at-large player) after regionals. It was a fun experience and it will help me this year, even though it did not as well as I wanted. (Veith finished tied for 85th at the two-day tournament, shooting 27 over par.)

What are your goals for this year's tournament?

I don't have a specific goal. I just want to have fun and shoot well and hopefully finish better than last year. The course is not that difficult. The hardest part is knowing where to miss and where to attack, and I know that now.

What is your favorite food?

I like fast food, honestly. I don't eat it that often, but I always enjoy it when I do. I like Chick-fil-A a lot.

What is your favorite movie?

I don't watch that many movies or TV shows. I spend a lot of time on social media instead, a few hours a day. That might be a problem someday, but I like it.

Which superpower would you pick?

Either invisibility or time travel, one of those two.

What is the best advice you have received?

Do not let golf define your life.

Finish this sentence: "Logan Veith is …"

… Goofy.