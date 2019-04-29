East County Athlete of the Week: George Davis

George Davis is a senior third baseman on the Lakewood Ranch High baseball team. Davis is hitting .441 with 19 RBIs. He had seven RBIs over three games from April 17-24.

When did you start playing baseball?

When I was 4. I would play catch with my dad (Toby Davis) in the yard when I was young. Eventually he signed me up for T-ball.

What is the appeal to you?

The competitive nature of the game is the main thing. It is also just fun to play.

What is your best skill?

I would say my fielding. Also, knowing what I am doing (positioning, where to throw, etc.).

What is your favorite memory?

Winning districts last year (5-1 against Sarasota High). It was the first time I had experienced that here, and the first time Lakewood Ranch had done that in a long time (since 2012).

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Get to the state tournament. That's it.

What is your favorite food?

Oreos. I like to dunk them in milk if I can.

What is your favorite TV show?

"Impractical Jokers" (on TruTV).

What is your dream vacation?

I would like to go to Hawaii one day. That would be nice.

Which superpower would you pick?

Flying because you would be able to go anywhere you wanted.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I have always been good at it.

What are your hobbies?

I like fishing, especially in Lake Manatee, and I like playing ping-pong.

What is your biggest fear?

Snakes, definitely.

What is the best advice you have received?

Always work hard. Work for your goals and never give up.

Finish this sentence: "George Davis is ... "

... A player that works hard to win games no matter the circumstances.