East County Athlete of the Week: Francesco Saviano

Francesco Saviano is an attacking midfielder on the Lakewood Ranch Chargers Soccer Club's 2007 (U15) Boys Premier team. Saviano scored the lone goal in the team's 1-0 championship win over Gulf South Soccer Club at the 2022 Memorial Day Super Cup, held May 28-30 at Premier Sports Campus.

When did you start playing soccer?

I started when I was quite young, probably at 1 year old or as soon as I could walk. My dad (Antonio Saviano) loves soccer so he made sure I started playing it, too.

What is the appeal to you?

I love scoring goals. It is such a great feeling. It is fun to play a sport you are good at and accomplish things.

What is your best skill?

I think dribbling is my best skill. I have quick feet. I can get past people. It is something I have always had the ability to do. It came easy to me.

What have you been working to improve?

I have been focused on improving my positioning. Positioning is everything in soccer. It is the foundation. You have to understand where to be on the field at all times.

What is your favorite memory?

When I was 10 my Chargers team played in a tournament here (at Premier Sports Campus) and won the whole thing. I don't remember which tournament, but it was the first time I had been part of a team that won a tournament, and I remember the feeling. It was amazing. We have won tournaments since then, but winning the first one was special.

What are your goals for your next season?

I would like to score more than 15 goals (for the Chargers), which is how many I had last year. I always want to keep doing better. I also want my team to be as successful as it can be and keep winning.

What is your favorite food?

My favorite food is pasta, all kinds. My family eats pasta at home a lot.

What are your hobbies?

I like to play with my brother (Matteo Saviano) and watch TV. I'll watch whatever is on, I don't have a preference.

What is your favorite subject in school?

I like history because I like learning all the background information on things happening today.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would either pick mind reading or hypnosis. I don't have a specific reason, they just seem cool.

What is the best advice you have received?

Keep working hard. It is simple, but there is always someone out there working harder than you and you need to keep up.

Finish this sentence: "Francesco Saviano is …"

Happy and energetic.