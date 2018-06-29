East County Athlete of the Week: Andy Schroeder

Andy Schroeder, 12, is a catcher for the Lakewood Ranch Little League All-Star team. He hit a two-run homer in Lakewood Ranch's 9-1 playoff win against Buffalo Creek Little League on June 28 at Blackstone Park in Palmetto.

When did you start playing baseball?

When I was 4. My dad (John Schroeder) got me into the game.

What is the appeal to you?

I like having fun, and I like hitting home runs!

What is your best skill?

Hitting for power. I've always been a power hitter, I think. I can't remember all the way back.

What is your favorite memory?

Playing at the Cooperstown Dream Park tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., with my Mustangs Elite travel team on June 2-8. We went 7-2 and reached the Sweet 16 (out of 104 teams).

What has been your biggest challenge?

Learning to play catcher defensively. I used to struggle with blocking balls in the dirt, but I'm getting better.

What is your favorite food?

Pizza. I usually get cheese, but sometimes pepperoni.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. It's always been easy for me.

What is your favorite movie?

"The Benchwarmers."

What is your dream vacation?

Hawaii. I like the beach and it seems really fun out there.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay back at the plate, drive the knob of the bat and swing at good pitches. That's what helps me hit the ball.

Finish this sentence: "Andy Schroeder is ... "

... Amazing. That's just what I think about myself.