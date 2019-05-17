East Bradenton school board member modifies meeting schedule

School District of Manatee County school board member Rev. James Golden is changing times for his Constituent Contact Meetings, where the public can meet with him about school issues in a one-on-one, first-come first-serve basis.

Golden, who typically holds the meetings at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA on Thursdays, is holding the next two meetings on Tuesdays.

District spokesman Mike Barber said change is to accommodate more constituents.

All meetings still will be held at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

The upcoming meeting times are as follows:

6-8 p.m. May 21;

6-8 p.m. June 4; and

6-8 p.m. June 20

To reach Golden outside of the scheduled meeting times, email him at [email protected].