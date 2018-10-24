Early voting starts in Manatee County

Ten days of early voting for the Nov. 6 general election begins today in Manatee County.

Voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Nov. 3 at five locations, including at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Other locations are: the Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 118, Bradenton; Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301, Ellenton; Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W., Palmetto; and Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.

Voters must bring a photo and signature ID to vote.

After Nov. 3, voters will go to their assigned polling place the day of the election.

For information, call 741-3823 or email [email protected]teManatee.com.