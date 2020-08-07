Early voting kicks off Saturday in Sarasota County

Early voting in advance of the Aug. 18 primary elections begins on Saturday, Aug. 8 at five locations around Sarasota County.

Voters can present themselves at any of the locations from North Port to Newtown and can complete an in-person ballot no matter their home voting district.

The polling sites are:

The Supervisor of Elections office in the Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane;

Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 Tamiami Trail;

North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd.;

The Supervisor of Elections office in the R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail South, Venice;

The Supervisor of Elections office in Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.

Depending on party affiliation and location of residence, voters in Sarasota County will cast ballots for city commission, sheriff, school board, county commission, charter review commission and hospital board.

According to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, 139,723 voters are registered as Republicans for this primary election, and 104,550 voters are registered as Democrats.

Voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Sunday, Aug. 16.

(Note: An incorrect town was noted for the Biscayne Plaza voting location in the Aug. 6 print edition of the Sarasota Observer)